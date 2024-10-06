Nikhil Siddhartha's Appudo Ippudo Eppudo to release this Deepavali

CHENNAI: Nikhil Siddhartha, who was last seen in Spy (2023), is gearing up for the release of his next film. Titled Appudo Ippudo Eppudo, the makers released the first look on Sunday. Sudheer Varma is directing the film and Rukmini Vasanth is playing the female lead. This marks her foray into the Telugu film industry.

The first look poster featured the lead actors. Produced by BVSN Prasad, under the banner SVCC, Karthik is composing the music for Appudo Ippudo Eppudo while Sunny MR is handling the background score. Richard Prasad is the cinematographer and Navin Nooli is taking care of the cuts.

The film is all set to hit the screens on Deepavali.