Nidhhi Agerwal's next film to be a mythological thriller!

The new film, which is being produced under the banner of Varah Films as Production No. 1, features Nidhi Agarwal as the heroine and was recently launched in a grand fashion. Sources point out that the film will be a female-centric thriller.

The film, which is being produced by Suneeth Padolkar and which is being directed by 'Tantra' fame Srinivas Gopisetty, went on floors on a day the actress celebrated her birthday.

Taking to its social media timelines to announce the launch of the film, Varah Films wrote, "A new journey begins. A new world takes shape. With the Pooja Ceremony, #ProductionNo1 officially begins its journey. Today we celebrate the one at the heart of it. Happy Birthday, @AgerwalNidhhi."