Nick Jonas is ‘beyond proud’ of Priyanka Chopra at ‘The Bluff’ premiere: I am more in awe of you everyday

Priyanka also shared several pictures from the red carpet of the movie premiere. In one frame, she is seen standing facing a sea of photographers and media as cameras flash around her.

Another picture captures her interacting with fans and signing autographs. She also posed with her co-stars and members of the cast and crew against “The Bluff” backdrop.

Talking about “The Bluff”, the movie marks Priyanka’s first US project that she has both produced and starred as a leading. The film is set against themes of colonialism and maritime folklore and will stream from February 25 on Prime Video.