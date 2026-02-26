Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna share first photos after nuptials

CHENNAI: Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have shared the first set of photographs from their wedding, which reportedly was held at a luxury wedding resort in Udaipur. The celebrations were attended by close family members and a select group of friends, with the couple choosing to keep the event intimate.
The 'Animal' actress penned a lovely note on her official Instagram handle, sharing what significant place VD holds in her life.
Rashmika even joked that she could write a book about the man.
She wrote, "Hi my loves, Introducing to you now "My Husband"! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like, The man who showed me what being in peace feels like! The man who told me everyday that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could! The man who's never stopped me from dancing like no one's watching..the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me I could write a book on this man! (sic)"
Rashmika revealed that Vijay has a significant role in shaping the woman she has become today.
"I've become the woman I have always dreamt of being, because you made her who she is today! I've truly been blessed! Vijju I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you!! I've always told you that!! But you know suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, life - everything just makes a lot more sense now - it is because I have you - witnessing it all.. being the biggest part of it all!", she went on to add.
Expressing her excitement about starting the new journey of her life with the love of her life, she shared, "I am so so so so soooo excited to becoming your wife! to be your wife! To be called your wife!! it's full party time now!!"
Rashmika concluded the post with the wish "Let's have the bestestest life ever together! I love you!"
Vijay and Rashmika had earlier shared screen space in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Their on-screen pairing in both films was well received, and over the years, they were often linked together off screen as well. However, the actors largely remained private about their relationship.
With the wedding pictures now out, the couple has formally confirmed their marriage.
The actor took to Instagram, and shared a series of pictures and videos from the wedding festivities featuring himself and his wife.
He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, "One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would've been better if she were around. Like my meals would've felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would've been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her, just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend, my wife".
After the wedding the families of the couples distributed sweets to the media personnel stationed outside the venue. It was on February 22, when the couple finally announced their wedding to their fans on social media. They revealed that their wedding will officially be known as "The Wedding of VIROSH."
Earlier, the pre-wedding celebrations of the couple featured a Haldi ceremony for the guests. Vijay took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and gave fans a glimpse of the intimate setup, and the visuals blend tradition and personal charm.