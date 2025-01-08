New version of 'Pushpa 2' with additional footage to release on January 11

NEW DELHI: The makers of Allu Arjun-starrer “Pushpa 2: The Rule” on Tuesday announced that they have added 20 minutes of additional footage to the movie, which will be released on January 11.

The announcement comes a day after the Telugu blockbuster became the highest grossing movie in India with a gross box office figure of Rs 1,831 crore.

Directed by Sukumar, the Telugu movie was released on December 5 worldwide with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam.

"#Pushpa2TheRule RELOADED VERSION with 20 minutes of added footage will play in cinemas from 11th January. The WILDFIRE gets extra FIERY #Pushpa2Reloaded," production banner Mythri Movie Makers posted on Instagram.

On Monday, the studio said “Pushpa 2” amassed Rs 1,831 crores in 32 days worldwide and surpassed the lifetime earnings of “Baahubali 2”, which had previously held the record with Rs 1,810 crores.

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, “Pushpa 2” is a sequel to 2021's blockbuster film "Pushpa: The Rise".

Earlier on Tuesday, Arjun visited the boy, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here after suffering serious injury in a stampede at the premiere of "Pushpa 2".

The stampede occurred at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad on December 4 as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor during the "Pushpa 2" premiere. The boy's mother died during the incident.