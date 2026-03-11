New star cast joins STR-Vetrimaaran's Arasan

CHENNAI: Actors Vikranth and Kamlesh, who gained attention through the film Tourist Family, have joined the cast of actor Silambarasan TR’s upcoming film Arasan.
The film is being directed by Vetrimaaran and produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu. Actors Samuthirakani, Kishore Kumar G and Vijay Sethupathi are also part of the cast.
The film is said to be set in a Vada Chennai backdrop and revolves around a gangster theme. Music for the project is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
Shooting for the film is currently under way in Kovilpatti and Madurai. Reports said Silambarasan will be playing a character named Madurai Tiger, and photos related to the role had recently circulated on social media.
The next phase of shooting for the film is expected to begin in Chennai on March 16, the report added.