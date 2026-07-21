New promotion posters of Jana Nayagan released

CHENNAI: KVN Productions on Tuesday shared a new poster of the film Jana Nayagan, which is described as the last movie acted by the current Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
As the movie is about to be released, the production house shared the film poster, announcing that only two days remain for the audience to watch the much-awaited action entertainer on big screens. The movie is to be released in theatres worldwide on July 23.
It features Vijay holding a gun on his shoulder.
Directed by H Vinoth and music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the film also features Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and Prakash Raj. It is produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions.
The official title card formally credits the lead actor as "The Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C Joseph Vijay."
"TVK supremacy in 2 days. Thalapathy Vetri Kondan is on his way," KVN Productions said, putting out the poster on 'X.'
Vijay plays the role of Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a high-ranking police officer. Interestingly, TVK is also the acronym of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party, which Vijay founded two years ago.
The last 30 minutes of Jana Nayagan is the film's creative backbone, focusing on a fight for democratic values rather than simple fan service, Vinoth has said, describing the closing frame as an "emotional and historic moment of the first film of Chief Minister Vijay".