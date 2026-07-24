New poster for Suriya 47 unveiled on actor’s birthday

The latest poster features Suriya in an intense avatar and hints at the signature blend of quirky humour and high-octane drama that has defined Jithu Madhavan’s previous films, Romancham and Aavesham. While the makers continue to keep plot details under wraps, the film is expected to revolve around a cop, as suggested by an earlier promotional poster unveiled as part of Netflix’s Pandigai 2026 slate.

The film stars Suriya alongside Naslen and Nazriya Nazim, marking the actor’s first collaboration with the director. The music is composed by Sushin Shyam, who reunites with Jithu Madhavan after Aavesham.