New 'Jurassic World' film title unveiled, first-look photos also out

LOS ANGELES: The new Jurassic World film is titled 'Jurassic World Rebirth'. It's the seventh film in the 31-year-old franchise and it stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali.

Gareth Edwards has directed the film.

Jurassic World Rebirth. In theaters July 2025. pic.twitter.com/CLUdLQPPfO — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) August 29, 2024

As per Variety, the film will be set five years following the events of "Jurassic World Dominion," when "the planet's ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs."

"Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind," the synopsis read.

The first look photos from the film are also out.

Johansson's character is a covert ops expert named Zora Bennett, who has been hired to lead the team extracting DNA from the three most gargantuan dinosaur species left alive. Ali plays Zora's partner, Duncan Kincaid; Bailey plays a paleontologist named Dr. Henry Loomis; and Rupert Friend ("Homeland") plays Martin Krebs, the representative of the drug conglomerate funding the expedition. Philippine Velge ("Station Eleven"), Bechir Sylvain ("BMF") and Ed Skrein ("Deadpool") make up the rest of Zora's team."

Jurassic World Rebirth" is scheduled to open on July 2, 2025.