Netflix's 'Amar Singh Chamkila', 'Heeramandi', and More Nominated at Asian Academy Creative Awards

NEW DELHI: Netflix has garnered 14 nominations for four original titles at this year's prestigious Asian Academy Creative Awards, where they will represent India and compete in the Grand Awards across the APAC region in December 2024.

The docuseries "The Hunt for Veerappan" is nominated in several categories, including Best Direction (Non-Fiction), Best Cinematography (Non-Fiction), Best Documentary, and Best Theme Song.

Imtiaz Ali's "Amar Singh Chamkila" has received multiple nominations, including Best Feature Film (Fiction), Best Direction (Fiction) for Ali, Best Editing for Aarti Bajaj, and Best Sound for Dhiman Karmakar.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" has earned nominations for Best Actress in a Leading Role (Manisha Koirala), Best Cinematography (Fiction), and Best VFX.

Kay Kay Menon is nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "The Railway Men," while Aayush Gupta is recognized for Best Screenplay. In the Best Children’s Programme category, "Mighty Bheem's Playtime - Class Picnic" has also received a nomination.

Imtiaz Ali expressed his pride, stating, “'Amar Singh Chamkila' is a very special film, and I’m honored to have directed it in partnership with Netflix. The nominations for Best Direction, Best Editing, Best Sound, and Best Feature Film are a true moment of pride for me and the entire team. I’m grateful to everyone who believed in this story.”

Apoorva Bakshi of Awedacious Originals remarked on the significance of their nominations, saying, “It’s a tremendous honor to see 'The Hunt for Veerappan' recognized at the Asian Academy Creative Awards. This docuseries was a labor of love, reflecting our team’s tireless dedication.”

Kay Kay Menon emphasized the collaborative effort behind "The Railway Men," thanking audiences for their support: “Your love keeps us going! I'm truly honored for the opportunity to tell this powerful narrative with such a passionate team, including YRF Entertainment and Netflix.”

Prerna Singh, CEO of Bhansali Productions and Executive Producer for "Heeramandi," shared her joy at the series' global recognition: “It’s an honor to see SLB's vision embraced by the Academy.”

Manisha Koirala expressed her excitement about her nomination for "Heeramandi," stating, “I’m thrilled to be part of a project that highlights the strength and resilience of women.”

The Grand Awards ceremony will take place on December 3rd and 4th in Singapore, where nominees will compete in the final round.