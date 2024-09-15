Netflix issues statement over 'Squid Game' plagiarism allegations

MUMBAI: Streaming giant Netflix has issued a statement in support of its highly acclaimed Korean show 'Squid Game', which is currently facing plagiarism charges.

"This claim has no merit. Squid Game was created by and written by Hwang Dong Hyuk and we intend to defend this matter vigorously," as per the statement issued by Netflix.

Director Soham Shah filed a lawsuit against the streaming giant for allegedly plagiarising his 2009 film 'Luck' to make the 2021 Korean series 'Squid Game'.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, "the "Squid Game" franchise straight-up jacked the storyline from Shah's movie because "Luck" is a story about a group of desperate, indebted people enticed to take part in a series of competitive games for the chance to win large sums of money."

Shah has claimed that "Netflix had access to seeing 'Luck' at the time, due to its 'considerable advertising and marketing' so he thinks it's no surprise they ended up producing 'Squid Game' in 2018 or 2019," as per TMZ.

'Luck' is a 2009 action thriller film directed by Soham Shah. The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Imran Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Danny Denzongpa, Ravi Kishan and Chitrashi Rawat in pivotal roles.