Titled "Love Scam Aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story", the documentary will premiere on the streaming platform on December 18, the streamer said in a statement.

Produced by India Today Originals, the documentary is directed by Moumita Sen and Niyantha Shekar, with Chandni Ahlawat Dabas as executive producer. Karan Rana is the co-director, while Munish Pandey and Shams Tahir Khan are the crime consultants.

According to Netflix, the documentary traces Chandrashekhar's journey from his early years in Bengaluru to his alleged involvement in a series of high-profile frauds that brought him into the spotlight and drew attention to his purported links with influential personalities.

Drawing on more than two years of research, the film explores how Chandrashekhar allegedly built and sustained an elaborate network of deception, including the ways in which he reportedly continued his operations while incarcerated at Tihar jail.