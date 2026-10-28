Netaji's grandnephew objects to 'Fauzi' teaser, seeks withdrawal over 'historical distortion'

KOLKATA: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose has objected to the teaser of Prabhas-starrer 'Fauzi', alleging that it distorts historical facts, and urged the filmmakers to withdraw it and release a revised version.
Bose, in a social media post, said that "mixing fiction with history is a crime".
He called on director Hanu Raghavapudi and the film's production team to ensure that "historical events and personalities are not misrepresented".
"I hope @hanurpudi and his team @fauzithemovie/@MythriOfficial pull down this teaser, put out a new one and make sure that history is not distorted. Hope #Prabhas too gets to read this," he wrote.
The controversy erupted after the upcoming film's teaser, released on October 23 to mark Prabhas' 47th birthday, featured a dramatised interaction between Netaji and German dictator Adolf Hitler set in 1942 Berlin.
In the sequence, Netaji is shown describing an Indian superspy who allegedly helped undermine British forces in Singapore and refers to a secret code inspired by the Bhagavad Gita.
The narrative subsequently introduces Prabhas' fictional character as a rebel soldier fighting British rule.
Chandra Bose's objection centres on the portrayal of a real historical figure endorsing a fictional character.
The teaser has triggered a debate on social media over the use of prominent historical personalities in fictional narratives.
While some viewers have questioned the depiction of Netaji, others have defended the filmmakers' creative freedom, arguing that the film is a work of fiction.
Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 'Fauzi' also features Imanvi and Anupam Kher. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on March 19, 2027.