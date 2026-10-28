Netaji's grandnephew objects to 'Fauzi' teaser, seeks withdrawal over 'historical distortion'

Bose, in a social media post, said that "mixing fiction with history is a crime".

He called on director Hanu Raghavapudi and the film's production team to ensure that "historical events and personalities are not misrepresented".

"I hope @hanurpudi and his team @fauzithemovie/@MythriOfficial pull down this teaser, put out a new one and make sure that history is not distorted. Hope #Prabhas too gets to read this," he wrote.

The controversy erupted after the upcoming film's teaser, released on October 23 to mark Prabhas' 47th birthday, featured a dramatised interaction between Netaji and German dictator Adolf Hitler set in 1942 Berlin.