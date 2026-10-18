Nelson thanks fans as Jailer 2 crosses Rs 300 crore

Taking to social media, Nelson shared a photograph with Rajinikanth and music composer Anirudh Ravichander, expressing his happiness over the film’s reception in theatres.

“Nothing beats seeing the audience celebrate it,” the filmmaker said, acknowledging the fans whose enthusiasm has contributed to the film’s strong opening weekend.

Released on October 15, the sequel reportedly grossed Rs 317.15 crore worldwide in its first three days, according to box-office estimates.

Directed by Nelson and produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 brings Rajinikanth back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the retired jailer introduced in the 2023 blockbuster Jailer.

The film features an ensemble cast including Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Vidya Balan, Ramya Krishnan, Mithun Chakraborty and S J Suryah, among others. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music.