NEEK's first single 'Golden Sparrow' is energetically colourful

CHENNAI: The makers of NilavuKku En Mel Ennadi Kobam unveiled the first single from the film on Friday. The song titled Golden Sparrow, is sung by Sublahshini, GV Prakash Kumar, Dhanush and Arivu.

The peppy number, with colourful visuals, also features actor Priyanka Mohan in a special appearance.

Touted as a romantic drama, NilavuKku En Mel Ennadi Kobam is helmed by Dhanush. The film stars Mathew Thomas, Priya Prakash Varrier, Anikha Surendran, Rabiya Khatoon, Pavish V, Ramya Ranganathan and Venkatesh Menon.

This marks actor Dhanush’s third directorial venture, following Pa Paandi and Raayan. Dhanush’s parents Kasthoori Raja and Vijayalakshmi will produce the film under their home banner Wunderbar Films. Leon Britto handles the cinematography, and GK Prasanna is looking after the cuts.

GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for the film.