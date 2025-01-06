Nayanthara's wedding documentary now sued by Chandramukhi makers

CHENNAI: The wedding documentary of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan has once landed in a legal tussle as the makers of Chandramukhi have now sent the actress a legal notice.

The documentary that revolves around the couple's wedding also has some BTS scenes from Nayanthara's 2005 film Chandramukhi.

The makers of the film have now sent a notice to Nayanthara as well as the OTT platform Netflix for not seeking permission from them to use it.

In the film, Nayanthara played the role of Durga and was paired with Rajini.

Popular actor and YouTuber Chitra Lakshman revealed this information on Monday through his channel.

Earlier, actor-producer Dhanush had sued Nayanthara for Rs 10 crore for using scenes from his production venture Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

Nayanthara in an open letter lashed out against Dhanush. We will have to see how she handles the latest issue and what will be her reply to Sivaji Productions.