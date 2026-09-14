Nayanthara's 'Mookuthi Amman 2' to hit screens on Diwali; teaser released

The sequel has been titled 'Mookuthi Amman 2 - Maha Sakthi'. Produced by Dr Ishari K Ganesh under Vels Film International, the music is composed by Hiphop Tamizha and cinematography is by Gopi Amarnath. Being made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, the film was launched in March this year. Earlier, producer Ganesh had revealed that Nayanthara has been fasting for a month to take on the role.

The teaser begins with a soldier informing his queen that an impending danger is approaching the prince of the kingdom, who is still a child. The queen, in order to save the prince, sacrifices herself to the deity. What follows is the troops hunting down everyone in search of the child, while Mookuthi Amman, played by Nayanthara, descends to earth. The teaser sets the tone for a devotional thriller set in two timelines.