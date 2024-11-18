Nayanthara’s action-packed ‘Rakkayie’ title look teaser revealed

CHENNAI: The title teaser of Nayanthara's 'Rakkayie', has been unveiled today (November 18) marking the actor’s birthday. This action-packed drama is directed by newcomer Senthil Nallasamy. Drumsticks Productions, in collaboration with Movie Verse Studios bankrolling the project.

Rakkayie, will showcase her in an unprecedented action role. The makers are thrilled to unveil the film’s title teaser on her birthday, which is garnering immense attention.

The film is a period-action drama with its new-fangled story premise and riveting screenplay.

Govind Vasantha is composing the music, and Gowtham Rajendran is handling the cinematography with Praveen Antony as the editor.

The details about the film's cast will be announced shortly.

The film’s pre-production work is progressing at a brisk pace and more exciting announcements will be made soon.