Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan call their twin boys the 'heart beats of our lives' as they turn 4

"Every minute , every second amma & dada thank God for blessing us with U2 (Red heart emoticons) love you 2 (Red heart emoticons)", they added.

Nayanthara and Vignesh welcomed twin baby boys via surrogacy in 2022. Announcing the arrival of their little ones on Instagram, Vignesh had written, “Nayan and Me have become Amma and Appa. We are blessed with twin baby boys. All our prayers, our ancestors' blessings combined with all the good manifestations have come together in the form of two blessed babies for us. Need all your blessings for our Uyir (Life) and Ulagam (World). Life looks brighter and more beautiful. God is double great.”

After being in a relationship for a long time, Nayanthara and Vignesh finally got married in a traditional ceremony on 9 June 2022 in Chennai.

Work-wise, Nayanthara will be seen leading Sundar C's forthcoming devotional thriller 'Mookuthi Amman 2'.

A sequel to the 2020 Tamil fantasy-comedy 'Mookuthi Amman', the film will also see Regina Cassandra, Abhinaya, Yogi Babu, Khushbu Sundar, Urvashi, and Ajay Ghosh in crucial roles.

The film is expected to be out in theatres on November 6 during Deepavali.