Nayanthara plays double avatar in Mookuthi Amman 2

The trailer of the much-anticipated sequel was unveiled on Wednesday, offering a glimpse of the challenges faced by the goddess as she takes on forces threatening the world. Blending mythology, fantasy and action.The original Mookuthi Amman,directed by RJ Balaji combined social commentary with comedy and fantasy, received a positive response from audiences.For the sequel, Nayanthara reprises her role, with the story moving towards a more expansive fantasy setting. The trailer hints at confrontations with powerful antagonists and places the goddess at the centre of a battle involving mythical elements Directed by Sundar C, Mookuthi Amman 2 is produced by Ishari K Ganesh under the Vels Film International banner.Further details about the film’s release date and plot are awaited.