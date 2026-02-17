Nayanthara on winning State Awards: "Truly blessed"

For the unaware, 'Aramm' was a gripping thriller that was directed by well known director Gopi Nainar. The film's plot revolved around the efforts of a district collector to rescue a child that falls into a borewell by accident. 'Aramm' highlighted the lives of those living in the rural parts of the country and spoke of how people there had to struggle to get even the most basic of their needs met from the government, thanks to red tapism and corruption. Nayanthara played the character of district collector Mathivathani in the film.

Nayanthara has an exciting list of ongoing projects, both as a producer and as an actor. Among these, her film, 'Patriot', which is being directed by Mahesh Narayanan, is among the most eagerly-awaited thrillers of this year. For the unaware, 'Patriot', features both superstars of Malayalam cinema Mammootty and Mohanlal along with a host of other top stars including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathy.