Nayanthara joins Rajinikanth’s Dharman

CHENNAI: Actor Nayanthara has joined the cast of Dharman, the upcoming film headlined by Superstar Rajinikanth. The makers announced her inclusion on October 25, 2026, unveiling a poster featuring the two actors.
Nayanthara has previously shared screen space with Rajinikanth in Chandramukhi (2005), Sivaji: The Boss (2007), Kuselan (2008), Darbar (2020) and Annaatthe (2021). Her inclusion in Dharman marks another collaboration between the actors. However, the makers have not revealed details about her character or her role in the story.
The film was earlier referred to as Thalaivar 173, marking Rajinikanth’s 173rd film as a lead actor. Its first-look poster featured the actor in an operation theatre, dressed as a doctor and holding a scalpel. Rajinikanth will play a doctor in the film, a role described in earlier reports as a first in his career. However, the makers have yet to reveal the full storyline.
The film’s first schedule, held in Chennai in July 2026, included the introductory song choreographed by Sandy Master and major action sequences. The second schedule began on August 13, 2026, and wrapped up on September 4, 2026. The third schedule commenced on September 16, 2026, with director Ashwath Marimuthu later sharing behind-the-scenes clips from the shoot.
The makers have not announced an official release date for the film.
The cast includes Simran, Raashii Khanna, Yogi Babu, Ram Pothineni, Rukmini Vasanth, Mysskin and Sreeleela. Simran previously worked with Rajinikanth in Petta (2019), while Yogi Babu shared screen space with him in Darbar (2020), Jailer (2023) and Jailer 2 (2026).
Ashwath Marimuthu, known for Oh My Kadavule (2020) and Dragon (2025), is directing the film. Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran are producing it under Raaj Kamal Films International and Turmeric Media. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, Niketh Bommi is handling cinematography, Pradeep E Ragav is the editor, and the Anbariv duo is in charge of action choreography.