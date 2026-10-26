Nayanthara joins Rajinikanth’s Dharman

From Thalaivar 173 to Dharman

The film was earlier referred to as Thalaivar 173, marking Rajinikanth’s 173rd film as a lead actor. Its first-look poster featured the actor in an operation theatre, dressed as a doctor and holding a scalpel. Rajinikanth will play a doctor in the film, a role described in earlier reports as a first in his career. However, the makers have yet to reveal the full storyline.

The film’s first schedule, held in Chennai in July 2026, included the introductory song choreographed by Sandy Master and major action sequences. The second schedule began on August 13, 2026, and wrapped up on September 4, 2026. The third schedule commenced on September 16, 2026, with director Ashwath Marimuthu later sharing behind-the-scenes clips from the shoot.

The makers have not announced an official release date for the film.