Nayanthara greets Samantha on birthday; calls her "the sweetest girl"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha next has director Nandini Reddy's eagerly awaited entertainer 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' waiting to hit screens.

For the unaware, 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' is a family action comedy drama created by Raj Nidimoru and directed by Nandini Reddy, who reunites with Samantha after their hit 'Oh! Baby'.

The film stars Diganth and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, with a supporting cast featuring Sree Mukhi, Gautami, Anand, Lakshmi, Srinivas Gavireddy, and Manjusha. Tralala Moving Pictures produced the film.