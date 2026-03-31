Nayanthara comes on board the unit of Salman Khan, Vamshi Paidipally film

Director Vamshi Paidipally, known for his ability to strike a perfect balance between emotion and grandeur, has consistently delivered impactful entertainers. Having collaborated with leading stars across industries including Prabhas, Jr. NTR, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Vijay , Vamshi has established himself as a filmmaker with both range and mass appeal. His National Award winning film 'Maharshi' further stands as a testament to his vision.

For Salman Khan, this marks a fresh collaboration with both Vamshi Paidipally and Dil Raju. Over the years, he has been at the centre of some of the biggest commercial entertainers in Indian cinema from Dabangg and Kick to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and the Tiger franchise. With this film, there is clear curiosity around what new space the story will explore for him.