Nayanthara carries serious demeanour in Patriot poster

Headlined by Mammootty and Mohanlal, the multi-starrer film is directed by Mahesh Narayanan. This film marks the reunion of the legendary actors after 18 years. The ensemble cast includes Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Rajeev Menon, Revathi, Grace Antony, Geethi Sangeetha, Sree Parvathi, Prakash Belawadi, Darshana Rajendran and Serin Shihab, among others.

Patriot is jointly backed by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar, under the banners Anto Joseph Film Company and Kichappu Films. The title teaser of the film, which released a few weeks ago, hinted that the film’s highlight would be massive action sequences featuring Mammootty and Mohanlal in this spy thriller.