Nayanthara carries serious demeanour in Patriot poster

CHENNAI: The makers of the upcoming film, Patriot, unveiled the character poster of Nayanthara from the film. In the poster, the actor exudes intense, composed and focused expression.
Headlined by Mammootty and Mohanlal, the multi-starrer film is directed by Mahesh Narayanan. This film marks the reunion of the legendary actors after 18 years. The ensemble cast includes Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Rajeev Menon, Revathi, Grace Antony, Geethi Sangeetha, Sree Parvathi, Prakash Belawadi, Darshana Rajendran and Serin Shihab, among others.
Patriot is jointly backed by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar, under the banners Anto Joseph Film Company and Kichappu Films. The title teaser of the film, which released a few weeks ago, hinted that the film’s highlight would be massive action sequences featuring Mammootty and Mohanlal in this spy thriller.
Post-production works are taking place at a rapid pace. Mammootty and Mohanlal have already completed dubbing for their part. After more than a year of shooting across over ten schedules in different countries, Patriot also holds the distinction of being the Malayalam film shot in the most number of countries.
Sushin Shyam composes the music, while Manush Nandan is handling the camera. The director himself if taking care of the cuts.
Patriot is set to hit the screens on April 23.