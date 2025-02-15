Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan 'cherish a decade of pure love'

MUMBAI: Power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan continue to shell relationship goals. Commemorating Valentine's Day, the lovebirds dropped a video where they both can be seen lip-syncing the "Dheema" song from "Love Insurance Kompany".

"Cherishing a decade of pure love with my pure Thangam @nayanthara love you soooo much #HappyValentinesDay to everyone who believes in love and kindness ! Thank you my wife for showing the purest , most honest form of love every day for more than 3650 days and so on ! …. Happily with God’s blessings we are passing & continuing this love to our babies and the life we manifest for us summed up through some words straight from my heart as always...love you my uyir & ulagam", Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan captioned the post.

The Lady Superstar commented saying, "I love you with all my heart n soul my uyir...Love n only love for u my Everything".

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell in love on the sets of the 2015 Tamil film, "Naanum Rowdy Dhaan". After being in a relationship for many years, the lovebirds finally tied the knot on June 9, 2022 in a grand ceremony in Mahabalipuram. The nuptials were attended by bigwigs from the industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, AR Rahman, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, and Atlee.

Later, on September 22, 2022, the couple welcomed twin boys, Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan and Ulag Daiwik N Shivan, via surrogacy.

Moving on, Nayanthara has joined the cast of Mahesh Narayanan’s next starring Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Fahadh Faasil.

On the other hand, director Vignesh Shivan is working on "Love Insurance Kompany". Touted to be a science fiction romantic comedy, the film stars Pradeep Ranganathan as the lead, alongside S. J. Suryah, Krithi Shetty, Yogi Babu, Gouri G. Kishan, Mysskin, Seeman, Anandaraj, Sunil Reddy and Shah Ra in crucial roles.