Nayanthara and Kavin's film 'Hi' may not release on August 14

According to buzz, the makers have decided to push back the film's release due to concerns over theatre availability. The film was initially scheduled to hit screens on August 14, the same day as Vishal's Magudam and Suriya's Viswanathan & Sons. With multiple big releases lined up, securing an adequate number of screens is believed to have become a challenge.
Hi stars Nayanthara alongside Kavin and is directed by Vishnu Edavan, a former associate of director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is jointly produced by 7 Screen Studios and Rowdy Pictures, the banner owned by director Vignesh Shivan.
The romantic drama is said to revolve around a younger man falling in love with an older woman. Production has been completed, and the film's three songs, composed by Jen Martin, were released recently and received a positive response. The makers are now expected to announce a revised theatrical release date shortly.