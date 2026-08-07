Nayanthara and Kavin's film 'Hi' may not release on August 14

Hi stars Nayanthara alongside Kavin and is directed by Vishnu Edavan, a former associate of director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is jointly produced by 7 Screen Studios and Rowdy Pictures, the banner owned by director Vignesh Shivan.

The romantic drama is said to revolve around a younger man falling in love with an older woman. Production has been completed, and the film's three songs, composed by Jen Martin, were released recently and received a positive response. The makers are now expected to announce a revised theatrical release date shortly.