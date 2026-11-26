CHENNAI: VKV Pictures and Stellarkraft Studios have joined hands with director Nawin Ghanesh for a five-language film centred on Goddess Varahi Amman. The film, planned in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, will be jointly produced by Dr Vadivelan PJ and Chandrasekaran VM under the banner of VKV Pictures, with Balasubramaniam of Stellarkraft Studios and Ireland-based Balaji Kanniyappan coming on board as co-producers.
Nawin Ghanesh, who previously directed ‘Echo’ and ‘Pulse’, will be handling the story, screenplay, dialogues and direction. Envisioned as a grand devotional entertainer, the film aims to combine mythology with advanced filmmaking technology.
BIXAR Studios, a technology-driven production company with operations in Chennai, will be responsible for the visual effects and AI-driven sequences. The makers are planning a visually elaborate cinematic experience with international-standard VFX and production values.
Pre-production is currently underway, with the film’s title, lead cast and other technical crew details expected to be announced soon.