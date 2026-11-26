Nawin Ghanesh, who previously directed ‘Echo’ and ‘Pulse’, will be handling the story, screenplay, dialogues and direction. Envisioned as a grand devotional entertainer, the film aims to combine mythology with advanced filmmaking technology.

BIXAR Studios, a technology-driven production company with operations in Chennai, will be responsible for the visual effects and AI-driven sequences. The makers are planning a visually elaborate cinematic experience with international-standard VFX and production values.