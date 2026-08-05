Naveen Hidhayath's 'Moodar Koodam 2' first look released

.Taking to its social media timelines to release the first look poster, production house Grandel Pictures, which is producing the film, wrote, "The fools (have) gathered again #MoodarKoodam2 #MISSIONPOSSIBLE. Stay tuned till 5:55 PM - We have more to come (Tamil & Telugu Release)."

Sources close to the unit of the upcoming film, which is a sequel to the superhit 'Moodar Koodam' -- a dark comedy action entertainer that went on to emerge a superhit, say that this film's story will begin from where the first part ended.