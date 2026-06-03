Natty's con Babu penned by H Vinoth, helmed by Bramma

CHENNAI: The Sathuranga Vettai combo is back bigger this time after 12 years. The exclusive update we have for you is that actor Natty Subramaniam and filmmaker H Vinoth have reunited yet again after their cult classic Sathuranga Vettai in 2014, for a film titled Con Babu.
However, this time the movie’s story, screenplay and dialogues are penned by H Vinoth while director Bramma of Kuttram Kadithal fame is behind the monitor. A source in the know told DT Next, “H Vinoth-Natty combination has been in plans for quite a long time now. They have been planning something on the scale of Sathuranga Vettai and the duo found Con Babu’s script as the right moment to reunite. H Vinoth penned the script and Bramma after completing Suzhal 2 was roped in to direct the movie.”
The film will be an extended version of Sathuranga Vettai, where Natty played Gandhi Babu. “He will be seen playing grey shaded yet again in Con Babu but in a bigger and better way. Vinoth is also the producer of the film as he wants Con
Babu to have a bigger release since the sequel of Sathuranga Vettai with Arvind Swami and Trisha in Manobala’s production never saw the light of the day,” the source added.
The filming of Con Babu is underway in Chennai’s suburbs. “The team has been shooting round the clock in various locales in and around the city. The movie will be officially announced soon by the makers,” added the source. While we hear that Sam CS who collaborated with Bramma in Suzhal franchise will be composing the music, it hasn’t been confirmed yet.
Natty was last seen in Karuppu in an important role and played the lead role of Kulkanth Kumar in the political satire movie TN 2026 directed by Umapathy Ramaiah.