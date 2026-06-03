Natty's con Babu penned by H Vinoth, helmed by Bramma

The film will be an extended version of Sathuranga Vettai, where Natty played Gandhi Babu. “He will be seen playing grey shaded yet again in Con Babu but in a bigger and better way. Vinoth is also the producer of the film as he wants Con

Babu to have a bigger release since the sequel of Sathuranga Vettai with Arvind Swami and Trisha in Manobala’s production never saw the light of the day,” the source added.