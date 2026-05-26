Natty's addition Subramani will drive movie forward

CHENNAI: The shoot of Vincent Selva’s Subramani, for which he has penned the story, screenplay and dialogues is on the verge of completion. While Richard Rishi, Mysskin play key roles in this action-crime thriller that is based on dogs, actor Natty is the latest addition to the star cast. “He plays a tribal leader in Subramani,” says Vincent Selva. The film is being directed by Rahul Paramhamsa, a former assistant of Vincent Selva and is produced by S Soundarya of S Productions.
Elaborating on Natty’s presence in the movie, Vincent says, “He is a flawless performer and we all know that but in Subramani, his character will drive the story forward,” adds the filmmaker. The story revolves around a rare breed of dog called Belgian Malinois, which is predominantly used in military operations. In the picture, Natty is seen sitting in the forest with his clan and has a country rifle on hand. “The film has shaped up really well. Natty plays a tribal leader in the film. His character has made the film travel a complete circle. There is a strong message to the society through his portions and we can’t wait to present it to the audience.
It is a conflict between anti-social elements and a tribe. Natty plays a positive character in Subramani,” elaborates Vincent. Earlier in an interview with us, Vincent said that he always wanted to work in this concept since Akira Kurosawa, Stephen King and Steven Spielberg’s films has dogs in pivotal characters. The filming for Subramani commenced last year and has been shot across Kodaikanal, Coimbatore, and Chennai. “We only have a couple of days of shooting left to be done. With that we will wind up the movie and move to post-production works. Release date will be announced soon,” he remarks.
We only have a couple of days of shooting left to be done. With that we will wind up the movie and move to post-production works. Release date will be announced soon.