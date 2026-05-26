Natty's addition Subramani will drive movie forward

Elaborating on Natty’s presence in the movie, Vincent says, “He is a flawless performer and we all know that but in Subramani, his character will drive the story forward,” adds the filmmaker. The story revolves around a rare breed of dog called Belgian Malinois, which is predominantly used in military operations. In the picture, Natty is seen sitting in the forest with his clan and has a country rifle on hand. “The film has shaped up really well. Natty plays a tribal leader in the film. His character has made the film travel a complete circle. There is a strong message to the society through his portions and we can’t wait to present it to the audience.