Natesh Hegde's 'Vaghachipani' first Kannada film to be featured in Forum section of Berlinale

MUMBAI: Natesh Hegde's full-length Kannada feature film, 'Vaghachipani', is one of the '30 films from five continents' and first Kannada film being chosen in the Forum Main category of the 75th International Film Festival Berlin, popularly called Berlinale, scheduled from February 13 to 23.

'Vaghachipani' is Hegde's second film. His first feature film, 'Pedro', much acclaimed in film festivals around the world, and produced by Rishabh Shetty, is yet to see a theatrical release in India. Even the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) is yet to screen the film.

But it is 'Pedro' which helped him find his producer for 'Vaghachipani' in Anurag Kashyap, who in turn brought in Ranjan Singh, who had produced Kashyap's 'Kennedy'.

"Anurag and I met in one of the film festivals that was screening 'Pedro', and we became friends. He told me he wanted to be associated in some capacity with my next project. That is how he ended up co-producing 'Vaghachipani'," said Hegde to PTI.

'Pedro', which was screened at many film festivals, including the Busan International Film Festival and BFI London Film Festival also introduced him to Singapore-based Jeremy Chua, the producer of 'Inside Yellow Cocoon Shell', which won Camera d'Or at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Chua too was only happy to co-produce 'Vaghachipani', said Hegde.

In a statement issued by the Press Office of Berlinale, 'Vaghachipani' is described as "Indian cinema of stylish assurance and concision".