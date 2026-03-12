Nassar tells Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad: Tender an apology from your heart!

Rajendra Prasad, during the course of his speech at an event, heaped praise on veteran Telugu actor Kanta Rao. While highlighting Kanta Rao's significance, he made a comment that demeaned legendary Tamil actor and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR. Nassar's appeal, which was made through a brief video clipping, came soon after actor Vishal strongly condemned the Telugu actor's remark about the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

In a video message to Dr. Rajendra Prasad Garu, he said, "My dear friend and my colleague, just now I saw a video where you were praising the craft of the great actor Kanta Rao Garu. It's wonderful. An actor praising another actor, an actor respecting another actor's craft is a wonderful thing." Nasser said that he was however hurt when Rajendra Prasad said something "in comparison with the great actor MGR Garu." "Every Tamilian will get hurt. Not only Tamilians, some of your colleagues have sent audio tapes where they are hurt.