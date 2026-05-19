Naslen's 'Mollywood Times' to now hit screens on June 5

The announcement video showed Vineeth Madhavan expressing love for himself. It also gave the impression that Vineeth Madhavan, even as a standard eleven student in a government school in Kuttikanam, had dreams of someday becoming a filmmaker. A letter he writes to himself addresses him as an Oscar winner. The young aspiring filmmaker believes that self love is the best love.

Produced by Ashiq Usman, the film's story has been penned by Ramu Sunil. 'Mollywood Times' has cinematography by Viswajith Odukkathil and music by Jakey Bejoy. Editing for the film has been handled by Nidhin Raj Arol while sound design has been taken care of by Vishnu Govind.

The film has lyrics by Vinayak Sasikumar and Art direction is by Ashik S. Mashar Hamsa has taken care of the costumes in the film, which has its songs choreographed by Shobi Master.