Naslen to play Eswaran in Scene set for Nov 6 release

Taking to its X timeline to share the first look poster of Naslen from the film, Zhagaram Studios, which is producing the film, wrote, "A #SCENE -ic Entry! Introducing @naslenofficial as Eswaran and he’s here to turn heads! Worldwide In cinemas from November 6! #DiwaliRelease."

The film has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs ever since the makers released the film's title teaser.

The title teaser opened with a voiceover saying, "You guys keep showcasing his talent to hide and mask his despicable character."

The teaser then showed Suriya arriving on a scene of crime, dressed as a cop. "Who killed whom?," he asks a constable, who replies, "You are here to find that out."

The teaser next showed a jail warden warning inmates about Suriya, who plays a character called Inbaraj. "When suspects see Inbaraj sir, they start behaving in an erratic fashion," he says and is seen issuing a warning to prisoners while asking them to get back into their cells. "No one should step outside. Inbaraj sir is coming."

The teaser also made it evident that the film would have some really good punchlines. A case in point is when Suriya tells a prisoner, "Take a good look at my face. To you, I might be the only cop to have ever arrested you. But to me, you are one among the 900 odd criminals I've locked up in prison."