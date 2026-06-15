Naseeruddin Shah: JRD Tata carried his greatness quietly, as a matter of habit

Talking about his part, the veteran actor shared, "JRD Tata was singular in a way that is difficult to articulate. What fascinated me most was not his stature but his restraint; he carried his greatness quietly, almost as a matter of habit. I have played many characters over the years, but portraying JRD came with a huge sense of responsibility because of the legacy he represents. I am delighted that ‘Made in India: A Titan Story’ gave me the opportunity to explore him”.

He also reflected on working with Jim Sarbh, and praised him for his quality of being a good listener.