Nani's 'The Paradise' teaser packs a punch; Film to hit screens on September 24

HYDERABAD: The makers of director Srikanth Odela's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'The Paradise', featuring Telugu star Nani in the lead, have now released the much-awaited teaser of the action entertainer, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.
More significantly, the makers have announced that the film will now hit screens on September 24 this year.
'The Paradise', which is backed by SLV Cinemas, was originally set for a grand release on March 26, 2026. However, its makers chose to postpone the film's release to August 21. Now, the makers have chosen to further push the release date to September 24.
Taking to its social media timelines to release the teaser, SLV Cinemas, which is backing the film, wrote, "Jadala Zamana Shuru. #TheParadiseTeaser out now! Grand release worldwide on 24.09.26. Natural Star @NameisNani in an @odela_srikanth cinema. An @anirudhofficial musical."
The teaser released begins with a voiceover asking, "Henceforth, to whom does this place belong?" Nani then announces his arrival in quite a dramatic manner, performing an acrobatic stunt. Sporting two plaits and drenched in blood, he walks slowly sipping what appears to be a beverage.
We then see Mohan Babu, who plays the antagonist, referring to the people as "My beloved people of Paradise."
As a series of action sequences follow with blood being spilled quite generously, we hear a woman asking, "Is the government meant for your feudal lords or for the people?"
After this, we hear a man saying, "Our oppressed race must rise in rebellion. The very black they spat on in disgust will be the colour of our flag and the crow will be our emblem. Let's show them what will happen when the crows they spat on draw their swords!"
Soon cries of "Whose land is this? Ours! Whose country is this? Ours!" are heard. The teaser ends with Nani, soaked in blood and carrying a chain made of blades and sitting on a pile of bodies, wards off the evil eye.
In all, the teaser gives the impression that Paradise will be a grim, intense action thriller that will revolve around Nani leading the oppressed in rebellion against tyranny!
The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs and the teaser has only added to the excitement. It is expected to release in eight languages namely Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam.