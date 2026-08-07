Nani's 'The Paradise' teaser packs a punch; Film to hit screens on September 24

The teaser released begins with a voiceover asking, "Henceforth, to whom does this place belong?" Nani then announces his arrival in quite a dramatic manner, performing an acrobatic stunt. Sporting two plaits and drenched in blood, he walks slowly sipping what appears to be a beverage.

We then see Mohan Babu, who plays the antagonist, referring to the people as "My beloved people of Paradise."

As a series of action sequences follow with blood being spilled quite generously, we hear a woman asking, "Is the government meant for your feudal lords or for the people?"

After this, we hear a man saying, "Our oppressed race must rise in rebellion. The very black they spat on in disgust will be the colour of our flag and the crow will be our emblem. Let's show them what will happen when the crows they spat on draw their swords!"

Soon cries of "Whose land is this? Ours! Whose country is this? Ours!" are heard. The teaser ends with Nani, soaked in blood and carrying a chain made of blades and sitting on a pile of bodies, wards off the evil eye.

In all, the teaser gives the impression that Paradise will be a grim, intense action thriller that will revolve around Nani leading the oppressed in rebellion against tyranny!

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs and the teaser has only added to the excitement. It is expected to release in eight languages namely Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam.