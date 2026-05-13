Nani's 'The Paradise' makers trash baseless rumours on reshoots; say there has not been a single reshoot till date

The makers further added, "There has not been a single reshoot till date. There will be no reshoots planned for #TheParadise in future as well. Every stage of this film is being executed with the scale, precision, and conviction it was envisioned with."

Requesting everyone to rely only on updates issued through their official channels, the makers said, "Going forward, any false information being circulated regarding the film will be addressed directly by us. Please be responsible with the news and narratives being carried forward. #TheParadise is very much on track, and we’re excited about what’s coming next. Grand Worldwide release on August 21st, 2026."