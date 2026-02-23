Nani-starrer Paradise's 'Aaya Sher' promo sparks excitement

The new date picked by the unit for the release thrusts The Paradise straight into a rare three-week festival wave. The first week gets a strong mid-week boost with Onam and Milad-un-Nabi, followed by Raksha Bandhan in the second weekend, and Janmashtami in the third.

For a high-budget spectacle of this scale, this extended holiday stretch offers an exceptional runway at the box office.

Meanwhile, the team recently shot one of the film’s biggest highlights- Nani’s explosive introduction song, set on a gigantic set with hundreds of dancers. Choreographer Sudhan Master had crafted large-scale, dynamic visuals to turn the song into a complete crowd-pleaser.

It may be recalled that only recently, the makers of the film had disclosed that actor Sampoornesh Babu plays a character called 'Biryani' in the film.