Nani releases gripping trailer of Varalaxmi's 'Saraswathi'

The trailer begins with Varalaxmi waiting at a police station. We get to know that her daughter Saraswathi has gone missing. "I dropped her at school myself, but when I went to pick her up, they say that she is not there," we hear the actress say. Meanwhile, Priyamani and Kishore too find themselves in the same predicament.

Priyamani asks the school's watchman that her child hasn't come yet. The watchman replies that everybody has left and that there is nobody in school. We then see both Priyamani and Kishore frantically searching for their child inside the school.