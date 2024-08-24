Nani, Priyanka Mohan seek blessings at Tirupati Balaji ahead of 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' release

TIRUPATI: Actor Nani, who is all set to thrill audiences with his upcoming film 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram', visited Tirupati Balaji temple on Saturday with his co-star Priyanka Mohan.

Clad in traditional outfits, Nani and Priyanka Mohan were seen arriving at the temple to seek blessings.

Nani was also accompanied by his family. Actor Raghava Lawrence also visited Lord Balaji.

'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' is an action drama directed by Vivek Athreya. The film will be available in five languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The film stars Priyanka Mohan as the female lead. Produced by DVV Entertainment, renowned for producing the global blockbuster RRR, the film is set to release on August 29, 2024, with Jakes Bejoy as the music director.

Recently, Nani shared his excitement about the unique concept of the film.

"I've done action films before, but within the action films, I really believe that there are different genres, and this one's very different because this just doesn't run on action blocks or just the story.

But how the screenplay is done with it and also because of the lock of the story, a guy who cannot react or show his anger till Saturday and he has to face an evil guy and for a purpose, for a reason, he has to fight him but all he has is one day and the other guy has all the week.

So I think because of this concept, it makes this action film very, very interesting. So this is not just very different from what I have done, but I think from the films I have seen itself this is very, very different," he told ANI.

Despite the complex storyline, Nani shared that playing the role of Surya wasn't as challenging as one might expect.

"It was actually not very challenging because I feel the challenging roles for me are the ones which I on a personal level can't relate to, and I need to work on every small detail of it. Somehow Surya felt like me, so it was actually a lot more easy to pull it off. It was challenging for director Vivek to build a story like this and execute it with that kind of ethernet height. But I think I had fun working for it," the actor shared.

Nani was last seen in Shouryuv's directorial, 'Hi Nanna', opposite Mrunal Thakur. The Telugu flick garnered enormous appreciation from both critics and cinephiles.

'Hi Nanna' is available on Netflix in Telugu, along with Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam-dubbed versions.