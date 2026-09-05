Nani on completing 18 years in cinema: Never took your love for granted

Taking to his X timeline to highlight the fact that he had completed 18 years in the film industry, Nani wrote, "18 years. Officially an adult in cinema (smiley face) Never took your love for granted. I won’t ever."

For the unaware, the actor's first film 'Ashta Chamma', which was directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, first hit the screens on September 5, 2008.

Nani, who has grown from just being an actor to becoming a hero and a producer in these 18 years, is currently working on director Srikanth Odela's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'The Paradise', an action entertainer that is to hit screens on September 24 this year.