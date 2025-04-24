Nani confirms he is in talks with Cibi Chakaravarthi for a project

MUMBAI: Telugu cinema superstar Nani, who is awaiting the release of the upcoming third instalment of the ‘HIT’ franchise, has confirmed that he is in talks with director Cibi Chakaravarthi for a film.

Nani recently spoke with IANS, and shared the update. However, the actor didn’t reveal the title of the project, and refrained from sharing further details, saying they are just in the initial stages of talks.

When asked if the rumours of him discussing a project are true, Nani told IANS, “It’s not a rumor or anything. We have been discussing, not just, we have three, four other things which are in my pipeline, for which the discussions have been happening for a long time. But, we don't know what comes first, what goes on, when and all that”.

The actor also spoke about ‘HIT: The Third Case’, which he has bankrolled, and also serves as the lead protagonist in the film. The actor will be seen in the role of SP Arjun Sarkaar graduating from his cameo in the second part of the franchise to a full-fledged lead role.

When asked how he strikes a balance on a project between the producer and an actor, Nani said that while shooting for the film, he completely shuts off the producer in him, and only focuses on the creative aspect as an actor.

He told IANS, “I think the producer in me was technically absent (on ‘HIT: The Third Case’) , my mind does not function that way. Of course, I started this series and I have always told my team to give whatever is needed for the film. But on my part, there was not much of a thought process which went in as producer, I just decided that we are doing this film and whatever is needed, I’ll give it to them. The members of my team come and tell me, ‘oh we have finished this, we closed a deal with Netflix’ or whatever the distribution deals”.

“I just signed it off, that’s it, I do not put so much thought into it and because I am generally more inclined towards the creative part of it, I enjoy my work as an actor on sets or being creatively involved. Thankfully, I have a great team who takes care of things”, he added.

‘HIT: The Third Case’ is set to release in cinemas on May 1.