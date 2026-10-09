Nana Patekar’s son Malhar Patekar explains why his final rites were held after sunset

He also shared that the actor passed away early in the morning, and a lot of time had already passed, and it wasn’t advisable to keep the mortal remains for long.

He told the media, “We were in Goa, and his mortal remains were to be brought to the farmhouse in the village. We expected that we would arrive earlier but it took us some time. He passed away early in the morning so a lot of time had already passed and it was not advisable to keep the mortal remains for long. Hence, we had to do the cremation after the sunset”.

The actor was cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse in Donje in Pune district on Thursday. The actor was given a 3-gun salute.

He also spoke about carrying forward the late actor’s legacy of social work, he shared, “People like him don't go anywhere, they live forever through the work they are immortal. He always told us one thing that we should get together for humanity and work for the betterment of the world. He used to think on the global level. Our social work covered Maharashtra, pan-India including Jammu and Kashmir, we are doing all our social work there in the education and the health sector”.

He further mentioned, “He had already passed on the responsibilities to every single person who deserved it. He had already delegated a lot of work to people who could do justice to it”.