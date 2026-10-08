Nana Patekar: Consummate artiste who defined on screen intensity

The adjectives as much a descriptive for the persona as for the actor whose intensity burned through the screen as he traversed genres in films such as “Krantiveer”, “Parinda” and “Welcome”, touching the edges of stardom but never quite becoming the star, content perhaps with the astonishing versatility of the roles offered to him.

Patekar, who earned the reputation of being temperamental and no-nonsense in an industry where diplomacy was a required skill, died on Thursday in his Goa home. He was 76.

"We all have to go someday. I don't know whether I will be here tomorrow. That time comes in the life of everyone. But before that time comes (we have to think)… am I able to do what I want to do?” Patekar said just four days ago in Dona Paula, the picturesque seaside town he had made his home, far from the glittering lights of tinsel town.

The words were prophetic and reflective.

It had been a chequered life for the actor – accused of sexual harassment by actor Tanushree Dutta, the controversy launching India’s MeToo movement in 2018 – who became breadwinner for his family when he was barely in his teens after his father’s business failed.

Movies changed the trajectory of life for Patekar, who discovered the stage while still in school.