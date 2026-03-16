Namo Re, a spiritual anthem from Nagabandham unveiled

\The makers of Nagabandham unveiled the spiritual anthem of the film, Namo Re. The musical piece celebrates Lord Narayana, a revered deity in Hinduism. It aims to inspire hope and a sense of community in a world facing challenges. Junaid Kumar and Abhe composed the music, while Soundar Rajan S penned the lyrics. Hari Priya lent her voice to the song. Namo Re features around 1,000 dancers, performing various Indian dance forms.
Directed by Abhishek Nama and produced by Kishore Annapreddy and Nishitha Nagireddy, Nagabandham stars Virat Karrna, Nabha Natesh, Ishwarya Menon, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jagapathi Babu.
Sounder Rajan is the cinematographer, while RC Pranav is the editor. Details about the release date will be revealed by the makers in the coming days.