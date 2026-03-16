Namo Re, a spiritual anthem from Nagabandham unveiled

\The makers of Nagabandham unveiled the spiritual anthem of the film, Namo Re. The musical piece celebrates Lord Narayana, a revered deity in Hinduism. It aims to inspire hope and a sense of community in a world facing challenges. Junaid Kumar and Abhe composed the music, while Soundar Rajan S penned the lyrics. Hari Priya lent her voice to the song. Namo Re features around 1,000 dancers, performing various Indian dance forms.