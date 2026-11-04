Nagarjuna’s ‘King100’ makers reveal Tabu's character in film on her birthday

The glimpse also gives the impression that Tabu's character in the film hails from a royal family and is into politics. In August this year, on the occasion of Nagarjuna's birthday, the makers had announced the film's title as 'King100'. They had then announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on December 24 this year. The makers also dropped the much-awaited first glimpse of the landmark film on the occasion. Kept largely under wraps through its year-long production, the film had remained out of the spotlight until then. The over one-and-a-half-minute glimpse introduced Nagarjuna Akkineni in a stylish, larger-than-life avatar, offering audiences their first look at his character and the world of the film. The glimpse opened with Nagarjuna’s character sharing his perspective on the world: “There are two types of people in this world. Those who have money and those who don’t.