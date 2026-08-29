Nagarjuna’s 100th film titled ‘King100’; Film to hit screens on December 24

The announcement was made by Annapurna Studios, which is producing the film on the occasion of Nagarjuna's birthday on Saturday. The makers also dropped the much-awaited first glimpse of this landmark film on the occasion. Kept largely under wraps through its year-long production, the film has remained out of the spotlight until now.

The first glimpse released on Saturday delivers a bold, powerful statement of the scale, style, and cinematic ambition of the film's makers. The over one-and-a-half-minute glimpse introduces Nagarjuna Akkineni in a stylish, larger-than-life avatar, offering audiences their first look at his character and the world of the film.