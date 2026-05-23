Nagarjuna pens note of gratitude as 'Manam' completes 12 years; explains significance of May 23 in his life

For the unaware, it was on this day in 1986 that Nagarjuna Akkineni first put on make up and stepped before the camera as a leading man with 'Vikram'.Years later, the same date gained another emotional significance when 'Manam' released as the final on-screen appearance of legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Nagarjuna took to his X timeline to share his thoughts on the special day. He wrote, "Thank you for all the blessings and love being showered on me today --May 23!! the date I cannot forget!! The day which I had the honour of producing and releasing the last film 'MANAM' of my legendary father ANR. The film (in) which I had the privilege of working both with my father and my sons."