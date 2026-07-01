'Nagabandham' stars Virat Karrna, John Kokken shower praise on Hollywood stunt director Vlad Rimburg for ensuring safety during stunts!

The praise seems well deserved considering the fact that there wasn't even a single accident or mishap reported during the shooting of the entire film, which has several gripping and challenging action sequences involving difficult stunts.

Talking to IANS, actor John Kokken said, "We had this fight master called Vlad Rimburg. He is a Hollywood fight director who has been a part of several Hollywood films including a film on Netflix called Back in Action with Jamie Foxx. In India, he has done a couple of films like 'Minnal Murali'. So, for most of the portions that Virat and I were there, he was there and it was fun."